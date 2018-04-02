LeBron James' 'Uninterrupted' accuses Univ. of Alabama of copyright infringement

The University of Alabama released a promo for a new series titled "Shop Talk" last week.
Shop Talk's Vimeo page describes the show as a "series of casual conversations between Alabama Football players, coaches and former players at Bama Cuts, the barbershop at the Mal Moore Facility."
The first episode features: Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones, Chicago Bears DB Eddie Jackson, and Washington Redskins LB Ryan Anderson.
Now, NBA superstar, LeBron James, is contending that Alabama has lifted concepts from a program on "Uninterrupted," a digital media platform the Cleveland Cavalier forward co-founded.
The program in question is called "The Shop". Here is a description from Uninterrupted's website: "Barbershop talk is taken to the next level when UNINTERRUPTED brings LeBron James, Draymond Green, 2 Chainz and their homies together to chop it up and debate music, culture and sports on “The Shop”, powered by Beats by Dre."
Uninterrupted issued a cease and desist letter to the University of Alabama. The letter asks the university to refrain from releasing the show and to submit a copy episode to Uninterrupted in order to find a solution and avoid an annoying "battle of legal letters."
You can check out each show below to see for yourself.
