FIRST ALERT: Possible severe storms tomorrow night

The rest of Monday features scattered clouds, a 10 percent shower chance northwest and above normal temperatures.



Tonight, there is a small shower chance northwest otherwise it looks mainly dry and in the lower 60s.



Tuesday starts off with a small shower chance otherwise the main round of rain and storms holds off until after dark. It will be a breezy day and temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A band of storms, some individual and some in a line will approach the state line after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Storms have a 15 percent chance of being severe to the west of I-65 through about 2 a.m. as they shift eastward. Storms may produce damaging wind gusts and possible tornadoes. Some weakening is expected to the east of the I-59 corridor after midnight but there is still a risk for damaging wind gusts and perhaps a tornado.



Rain and storms exit quickly before sunrise on Wednesday and temperatures fall due to a cold front passing through. Winds increase from the northwest too. Temperatures will d rop to the upper 40s and then climb to the upper 50s during the day.



FIRST ALERT for possible frost on Thursday morning. Next rain maker arrives on Friday into Saturday morning. Severe storms are not expected. The next chance for possible strong or severe storms looks to set up next Monday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.