LOUIE'S CLASSIC PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Single Serving
One 12'' Italian Hoagie Roll
8oz. shaved shredded sirloin or ribeye
1/4 cup chopped onion
Four slices of provolone cheese
Salt
Pepper
Olive Oil
Instructions
In skillet, on medium-high heat, add chopped onions, oil and brown lightly.
Add shaved meat, cook about 5 minutes.
Add salt and pepper to taste.
Cover with provolone until melted.
Enjoy!
