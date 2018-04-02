LOUIE'S CLASSIC PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

Single Serving

One 12'' Italian Hoagie Roll

8oz. shaved shredded sirloin or ribeye

1/4 cup chopped onion

Four slices of provolone cheese

Salt

Pepper

Olive Oil

Instructions

In skillet, on medium-high heat, add chopped onions, oil and brown lightly.

Add shaved meat, cook about 5 minutes.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Cover with provolone until melted.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.