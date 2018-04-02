Family says apartment complex infested with scorpions

Kayla Balodis went scorpion hunting to show her apartment complex management that there was a possible infestation. (Source: Kayla Balodis/KNXV/CNN)

MESA, AZ (KNXV/CNN) - Kayla Balodis is scared of scorpions, and she's more afraid of her kids getting stung.

The Arizona woman said her apartment complex is infested with them and she wants to move.

"It's like a nightmare. We're living in a nightmare. This place is basically infested. It's not just one or two there. They're everywhere," she said.

Management says they'll have pest control come take a look, but Balodis isn’t sure they’re taking the complaint seriously.

She noticed the problem six months ago, when she moved in, and each time she went to the front office.

"They kind of act like it's no big deal," she said.

The scorpions disappeared for the winter, but since the weather began heating up, she says they're back.

To prove her point to the front office, she went out at night using a blacklight, and she found about 40 scorpions in a short amount of time. The scorpions were on the roof, in the trees and along the walls.

"That's all that we found just last night. Within in 20, 30 minutes,” she said.

The local television station reached out to management, who said because of the Easter holiday, a response would not come until Monday, but they assured me they answer each concern promptly.

Within an hour of the television station calling, Balodis got an email telling her they'll reach out to pest control and handle the situation, but Balodis wants to move.

"I can’t live like this. I'm afraid of the summer, because we moved in September, and we had an issue. I don't want to see what the summer is going to look like,” she said.

Copyright 2018 KNXV, Kayla Balodis via CNN. All rights reserved.