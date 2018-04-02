FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Tuesday night

After a mild start to our morning with just a few clouds and temps int he 50s to 60s, expect a toasty afternoon. Under mostly sunny skies our highs today will likely reach the low 80s with wind out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN AND STORMS TUESDAY NIGHT: A stronger cold front will drop south producing a heavier line of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Most of the day will be dry for our area, with only a few isolated showers. There will be an increased risk for severe storms to our west. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a slight risk for severe weather on Tuesday in states like Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana. I’m expecting this line to impact West Alabama between 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Central Alabama from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, and East Alabama 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. The rain and storms should weaken as they cross our area overnight, but there will be a low-end risk for a strong to severe storms.

ANOTHER COLD START THURSDAY: Another surge of colder air will settle in late Wednesday and this will likely make for a breezy afternoon and evening. The winds will settle with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s Thursday morning. We will have sunshine on Thursday, with another pleasantly cool afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS NEXT WEEKEND: Another cold front will bring a chance for rain and storms next weekend. Right now it looks like this system will impact our area on Saturday, with a line tracking west to east during the day. We will continue to tweak the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.