Family displaced in Birmingham apartment fire

Family displaced in Birmingham apartment fire

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Jason Brown/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

One family was displaced in an early morning apartment fire in Birmingham. 

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 30 minutes on the second floor of the Sandpiper Apartments.

The unit that caught fire was vacant, according to fire officials. 

No injuries were reported. 

