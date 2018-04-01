Wes: First Alert for heavy rain, storms Tuesday night

You can expect a dry start to the work-week, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine for Monday. The start of the day should be mild and tranquil start to the day, with morning temperatures in the 50s. A few showers could impact far north Alabama, near a stalled front. Our area will remain dry and have highs in the low 80s and a south-southwest wind at 6-12 mph.

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN AND STORMS TUESDAY NIGHT: A stronger cold front will d rop south producing a heavier line of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Most of the day will be dry for our area, with only a few isolated showers. There will be an increasing risk for severe storms to our west. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a slight risk for severe weather on Tuesday in states like Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana. I’m expecting this line to impact west Alabama between 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday night, central Alabama from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. and east Alabama 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The rain and storms should weaken as they cross our area overnight, but there will be a low end risk for a strong to severe storms.

ANOTHER COLD START THURSDAY: Another surge of colder air will settle in late Wednesday and this will likely make for a breezy afternoon and evening. The winds will settle with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s Thursday morning. We will have sunshine on Thursday, with another pleasantly cool afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS NEXT WEEKEND: Another cold front will bring a chance for rain and storms next weekend. Right now it looks like this system will impact our area on Saturday, with a line tracking west to east during the day. I will share more thoughts on this system and we will also have new data to pass along regarding the threat of storms late Tuesday. Mickey will be back with more updates beginning at 4 a.m. on WBRC.

