Police investigating possible shooting at Patton Park

Birmingham police are investigating a potential shooting at Patton Park.

Police received a report of a child being shot, but responding officers were unable to find anything once arriving to the scene.

BPD Lt. Peter Williston confirmed that shortly after the call for the shooting at Patton Park, a 2-year-old was brought into Princeton Hospital with a foot injury that appeared to be from a gunshot.

It is unconfirmed the two incidents are related.

