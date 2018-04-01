Weekend Weather Chat: April showers on the way

April is known for rain, and we're expected to get some early this week.
A system bringing storms that could be severe will be in our area overnight Tuesday. The latest forecast also shows more rain possible for next weekend.
Temperatures between the two rainmakers will include lows in the 30s.
Good news for another roller coaster week is temperatures will remain in the 80s tomorrow.
