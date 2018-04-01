No. 1 Villanova throttles No. 3 Michigan 79-62 for 2nd national title in 3 years

SAN ANTONIO, TX (RNN) - As if the Super Bowl wasn’t enough, the Philadelphia area has another reason to celebrate.
No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.
The three ball wouldn't fall early on. When it did, Villanova got rolling. The Wildcats went just 3-11 from deep in the first half.
The struggles were enough to give Michigan a 21-14 lead midway through the first half.
Once sophomore guard Donte DiVincenzo checked in, the momentum swung in Nova’s favor. He managed 18 points and went 3-4 from beyond the arc in the first half.
He finished with a game-high 31 points and went 6-10 from downtown.
Mortiz Wagner and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman are kept the Wolverines in striking distance in the first half. Michigan only trailed 37-28 at the break.
But the 3-point woes that had plagued Nova in the first half fell to Michigan as it shot a pitiful 14 percent from deep.
Wagner had 16 points and Abdur-Rahkman had 23.
Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges led Villanova in scoring all season long. Bridges finished with 19 points and Brunson finished with 9 in the title game.
Vegas favored Villanova in the championship game by 6 ½ points. It was easy to see why.
The Wildcats (36-4) won the Big East Conference Championship and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
They skated through Radford, Alabama, West Virginia and Texas Tech en route to their Final Four matchup with Kansas.
The Wildcats sank 18 3-pointers to beat the Jayhawks in the Final Four. The performance set a Final Four record for 3-pointers made and was their ninth straight win by double digits.
Monday night's title win made it 10 straight wins by double-digit points.
The Wolverines (35-5) took the Big Ten Tournament title and earned a No. 3 seed.
When the NCAA tourney rolled around, they pulled off tight wins against Houston and Florida State and soundly defeated Montana and Texas A&M.
