Wes: First Alert for heavy rain, storms Tuesday night

April has arrived, and the weather for the start of the new month will remain very dry and tranquil. Temperatures are surging into the upper 70s and you will notice it won’t feel quite as cold tonight, with lows in the 50s. We are tracking isolated showers near a stalled front over far north Alabama. We could see a few clouds from this system overnight; however, our area will remain dry. In fact, dry weather will continue through Monday night. We will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine to start the work week. Highs will be in the low 80s, and lows in the 60s. Winds will be south-southwest at 6-12 mph.

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN AND STORMS TUESDAY NIGHT: A stronger cold front will d rop south producing a heavier line of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Most of the day will be dry for our area but there will be an increasing risk for severe storms to our west. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a slight risk for severe weather on Tuesday in states like Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana. I’m expecting this line to impact west Alabama between 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday night, central Alabama from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and east Alabama 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. Most of the rainy and stormy weather will impact the area Tuesday night and it will clear on Wednesday. Forecast data suggests there may be enough instability for a possible strong to severe storm, especially over west Alabama.

ANOTHER COLD START THURSDAY: Another surge of colder air will settle in late Wednesday and this will likely make for a breezy afternoon and evening. The winds will settle with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s Thursday morning. We will have sunshine on Thursday, with another pleasantly cool afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS NEXT WEEKEND: Another cold front will bring a chance for rain and storms next weekend. Right now it looks like this system will impact our area on Saturday, with a line tracking west to east during the day. I will share more thoughts on this system and we will also have new data to pass along regarding the threat of storms late Tuesday. Be sure to check in with us at 9, 9:30, and 10 p.m. on WBRC. Happy Easter!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.