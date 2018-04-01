Fred: A sunny Sunday afternoon

High pressure continues to dominate the weather on this Easter Sunday across Central Alabama. A cold front is approaching from the northwest but is not expected to penetrate the state through the overnight hours and the region remains rain-free for the next day or so. There will be a few clouds but little additional moisture associated with this front and moderating temperatures are expected to continue through the afternoon, evening and again Monday. Conditions to begin the work week remain dry and warmer-than-normal but a cold front will push east, approaching the Tennessee Valley by Tuesday night bringing the possibility for severe weather through early Wednesday morning. The best chance for stronger storms will likely be to our west although there could be some instability in place particularly in areas to the north and west Tuesday night.

As the front pushes south, the line of storms will likely diminish in intensity so exactly how far east the severe weather threat will extend is somewhat uncertain but the line will likely weaken as it pushes through the region. The tornado threat remains low and the biggest concern will likely come from damaging straight line winds mainly north and west of the I-20/59 corridor. The front should push south and east of the area Wednesday afternoon as rain chances end and cooler air follows. Another ridge of high pressure will build strength over the region through Friday when another round of rain is expected going into next weekend. While there could be some additional instability in the atmosphere with this system, the severe potential appears more limited.

BEACH FORECAST: If you're headed for the beach, expect a dry beginning to the work week with a slight chance for thunderstorms Tuesday and better rain chances by Wednesday. Highs will range from 71-75. Don't forget the sun screen!

