Fred: A cold Easter Sunday morning

A pleasant Easter Sunday morning although still a little chilly but we are expecting sunshine and a nice warm up this afternoon. However, severe storms are possible across all of Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning along a cold front. Isolated damaging winds appear to be the main threat. A ridge of high pressure to the south will bring a southerly wind flow through the early part of the week with temperatures today through Tuesday running about 10-degrees above average for the first of April. Two waves of potentially severe weather will move through this week. By Tuesday, a cold front will approach the Tennessee Valley with the best instability to the west, but there could be enough instability to produce some strong to severe storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday. The tornado threat still appears limited.

The front will move south and east of the region Wednesday evening ending rain chances across the region. Cooler and drier northerly winds will circulate around the high pressure which builds over the southeast Thursday and Friday bringing more seasonal temperatures to Central Alabama. By Friday, the second wave of weather and an accompanying cold front will follow virtually the same path as the first of the week, pushing into Central Alabama Friday night and Saturday. Conditions will be similar to the first system although forecast models indicate there will be less instability with the passage of this system and severe weather conditions are not forecast at the moment.

BEACH FORECAST: If you're headed for the Gulf, expect warm temperatures ranging from 71-75 for the beginning of the week with a slight chance for thunderstorms Tuesday and showers likely Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.