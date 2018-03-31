Suspect in FL Shuttlesworth Drive homicide identified

Birmingham police have identified the suspect in a homicide from last weekend.

Police are looking for Dennis Power, 33, after a homicide in the 1400 block of FL Shuttlesworth Drive Saturday evening. Police received the call just after 10 p.m.

Officers found 35-year-old Al Jamard Frank suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Frank was pronounced dead after arriving at UAB Hospital.

If anyone has any information about regarding this investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or Birmingham Police Homicide Detectives at 205-254-1764.

