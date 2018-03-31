Police investigating homicide on FL Shuttlesworth Drive - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police investigating homicide on FL Shuttlesworth Drive

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide on FL Shuttlesworth Drive.

A 35-year-old black male was shot and pronounced dead after arriving at UAB Hospital.

Police received the call just after 10 p.m.

There are no suspects at this time.

