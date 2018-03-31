Woman dies after vehicle hits her on front porch; driver arrested

A woman has died after being hit by a car while she was on her front porch.

Birmingham police are investigating the cause of the wreck, which occurred on the 3000 block of Pearson Ave.

The victim was a 62-year-old female. The driver, who is in custody, will be named when formal charges are filed.

We will provide more details when they become available.

