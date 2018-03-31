Woman dies after vehicle hits her on front porch; driver arrested

A woman has died after being hit by a car while she was on her front porch.More >>
We will have a big warm-up for Easter, with highs in the upper 70s during the afternoon. Highs will top the 80° mark on Monday.More >>
A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in North Birmingham.More >>
It's been less than two weeks since Jacksonville State University was hit by an EF-3 tornado, but school president Dr. John M. Beehler is optimistic about the immediate future.More >>
An official with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office confirms the wreckage of a plane found north of Ashville is from the plane that went missing on Wednesday.More >>
