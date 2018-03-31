Wes: Warmer temps, sunshine on Easter

The bright full moon is back tonight. This is the second full moon of March, making it a Blue Moon. This is also the second Blue Moon of the year, which hasn’t happened since 1999 and won’t happen again for another 20 years. The sky will remain clear, with the bright full moon overhead through the early morning. The temperatures will be tumbling into the 40s, making for a chilly start. The good news is that we will have a big warm-up for Easter, with highs in the upper 70s during the afternoon. Highs will top the 80° mark on Monday.

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN/STORMS LATE TUESDAY: The next system that will bring rain and storms will approach the area late Tuesday. We will start off with some sunshine and temperatures are expected to rise into the lower 80s. The chance for showers will return to the west, along with the possibility of a storm. The risk for rain and storms will increase during the overnight hours and a stronger storm can’t be ruled out. The rain and storms will taper off from west to east early on Wednesday, with drier weather for the afternoon and evening.

ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM FOR LATE WEEK: Temperatures will tumble into the low 40s early on Thursday, with 30s to the north. I’m expecting a short stretch of dry weather, with sunshine on Thursday and for part of Friday. We are seeing another rainmaker for next weekend. The chance for showers and storms will return Friday evening. There's an increasing chance of rain into the day on Saturday. Be sure to check in with me at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the updated extended forecast. Fred will also be back with updates at 5 a.m. Have a wonderful Easter!

