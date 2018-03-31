Jacksonville State president shares storm cleanup progress

It's been less than two weeks since Jacksonville State University was hit by an EF-3 tornado, but school president Dr. John M. Beehler is optimistic about the immediate future.

Dr. Beehler told WBRC today the trees down should be cleared this week and campus will be ready to welcome teachers back Wednesday and students Thursday. Classes begin April 9.

"We never thought it would have been back anywhere near as quick as it came. There's a lot of hazards and debris everywhere and we have a campus that just has big beautiful trees everywhere and some of them hit buildings and some of them didn't matter if they hit buildings. We're going to have all the tree debris off campus probably by Tuesday or the latest Wednesday so we are way ahead of schedule on that.

Dr. Beehler said Servpro will continue to work inside damaged buildings this upcoming week.

For students who lost on-campus housing in dorms, Dr. Beehler said their relocation isn't a big problem. JSU has space for those students to move into. Off-campus students, however, is a bigger issue, but a plan is in place.

"The Army National Guard has a place for students to go in their housing units for the next month," Dr. Beehler said.

Jacksonville State still expects to have its graduation on May 4, but it will be at the football stadium due to the basketball coliseum being severely damaged in the tornado.

"Then we are moving right along. Summer school will be just as normal, and by the time we get to the fall we will have a lot of the fixes partly done or totally back to normal," Dr. Beehler said.

Even with the fast-paced work being done on campus, a big lift for the university came Friday night when Jacksonville native and country music singer Riley Green preformed a benefit concert in Birmingham. There was $50,000 raised to help the relief effort.

"The $50,000 is going to make a major difference for us because we have tons of damage. We are trying to do all we can with all the volunteers and charitable organizations around to try to help everyone out because this is a trumatic event, and some of the faculty and staff, for example, not only loss their workplace environment but in some cases loss their homes. We have at least 11 faculty or staff whose homes were destroyed. They are probably living in hotels or motels somewhere, so it all takes money and we are really pleased with all the volunteers and we are really pleased with the sponsor this concert was awesome."

Dr. Beehler said the recovery effort has proven something he said three years ago when he was hired: Jacksonville State has a soul that you can feel.

"There is a spirit here that is very, very special. And to the students and the faculty and staff, it is just home. I guess that is the easiest way to characterize it. It feels like home and it has always felt like a family and we are still a family. And because we are a family we are banding together and we are accomplishing great things in this tragedy and we are going to come out stronger and the campus is going to be more beautiful than it was. I am excited about the challenge and I know we are going to rise to the occasion," he said.

