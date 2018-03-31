Braves TV reporter hit by foul ball, her eye socket broken - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Braves TV reporter hit by foul ball, her eye socket broken

ATLANTA (AP) - A TV reporter who covers the Atlanta Braves for Fox Sports South has suffered a fractured eye socket after she was hit by a foul ball.

Kelsey Wingert was struck Friday night while standing in the camera well past the Braves' first base dugout. Odubel Herrera of the Philadelphia Phillies grounded the foul in the seventh inning that hit her.

In a statement on its Twitter account, the network says Wingert was briefly hospitalized, was resting comfortably on Saturday and expected back on the job soon.

Wingert posted an update on her Twitter account expressing thanks for the support and adding "it could have been MUCH worse."

Wingert retweeted a photo taken of her black eye after returning home.

The Braves released a statement wishing Wingert a speedy recovery.

All 30 big league teams have expanded netting this season to protect fans sitting close to the field, extending to end of the dugouts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

