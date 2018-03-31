Women's Final Four: Mississippi State visits Tourney Town, prepa - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Women's Final Four: Mississippi State visits Tourney Town, prepares for national title game

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
COLUMBUS, OH (Mississippi News Now) -

Saturday was a serious day for Mississippi State but the Bulldogs got to have a little bit of fun. The Bulldogs practiced this morning, preparing for Sunday's national championship game.

MSU also got to see a whole bunch of fans. They visited Tourney Town at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Vic Schaefer's crew signed autographs and took too many pictures to count. The image that the maroon and white want to have Sunday is winning a national championship.

"We've not dodged talking about winning championships at Mississippi State, whether it's Southeastern Conference championships or winning a national championship," Schaefer said. "We've talked all year about unfinished business. But it's one thing to talk the talk; you've got to walk the walk. And I think these kids have walked it every day in practice, preparation for games, in games. And here we are again, we're in that game. We're in the last game. So I do think that our kids have been prepared for this moment."

Mississippi State faces Notre Dame Sunday at 5:00pm in the national championship game. The matchup will be televised on ESPN, streaming online at ESPN3.com.

MSU will have a watch party at Humphrey Coliseum. Doors open at 4:00pm.

Women's Final Four - National Championship

Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena)

Sunday 5:00pm - Mississippi State (37-1) vs. Notre Dame (34-3)

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly