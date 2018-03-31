Wes: Warmer for Easter; First Alert for storms Tuesday

We’re closing out the month of March with some wonderful spring weather! The sky will remain mostly clear overnight with lows in the 40s and a light southerly wind. Our Easter will feature another bright blue sky. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s in the afternoon and winds will be southwest at 4 to 8 mph. The warmer weather will continue into the start of next week, with mostly sunny weather and highs in the 80s on Monday.

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN/STORMS LATE TUESDAY: The next system that will bring rain and storms will approach the area late Tuesday. We will start off with some sunshine and temperatures are expected to rise into the lower 80s. The chance for showers will return to the west, along with the possibility of a storm. The risk for rain and storms will increase during the overnight hours and a stronger storm can’t be ruled out. The rain and storms will taper off from west to east early on Wednesday, with drier weather for the afternoon and evening.

ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM FOR LATE WEEK: Temperatures will tumble into the low 40s early on Thursday, with 30s to the north. I’m expecting a short stretch of dry weather, with some sunshine on Thursday and for part of Friday. We are seeing another rainmaker for next weekend. The chance for showers and storms will return Friday evening, with an increasing chance of rain into the day on Saturday. Be sure to check in with me at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the updated extended forecast. Have a great evening!

