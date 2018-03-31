Fred: Sunny Saturday-Sunday weather

We're still expecting a mostly sunny afternoon in spite of a few passing high, thin cirrus clouds moving through the area. With today's added sunshine, afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer than Friday and a pleasant afternoon and evening are expected. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the clear, cool conditions and east/northeasterly wind flow will weaken and move east even as another front approaches from the north and west. Conditions, however, should remain dry with only a slight chance for a late weekend shower in North Alabama. Winds will shift and come from the south as the new work week approaches and afternoon temperatures will continue to rise, reaching the 80-degree mark in some locations tomorrow and Monday. These readings will exceed normal afternoon highs by close to 10-degrees. Beginning Monday night, the first of two weather waves will move from the Great Plains and Great Lakes regions south through the Midwest and a cold front will approach the Tennessee Valley region of North Alabama by Tuesday night.

More of the unstable air will linger to the west but there could be just enough instability over our region to bring at least a chance for some strong to severe storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday. The tornado threat appears to be limited with this system and the main concern is likely to come from damaging straight line winds associated with the thunderstorms. This front will push south and east of the area by Wednesday evening ending rain chances and allowing cooler and drier air to filter into the region with northerly winds and sunshine back for Thursday and into early Friday with more nearly average temperatures returning for a couple of days. Another cold front will move through the mid-Mississippi Valley and through the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas region, pushing into our area Friday night and Saturday. The exact strength and timing of this system is still uncertain but the system appears to be similar in setup to the system earlier in the week.

