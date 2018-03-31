Kimberly police actively searching for teenage girl

Kimberly Police is asking for help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Haylee Miller, 17, was last seen leaving her residence on March 7.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about Haylee's whereabouts, please call Kimberly PD at 205-647-5531.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.