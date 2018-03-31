Kimberly police actively searching for teenage girl

Multiple search and rescue crews from the Civil Air Patrol and Etowah County Sheriff's Office are trying to find a plane that vanished from radar shortly after taking off around noon Wednesday from Gadsden's North Alabama Regional Airport bound for New Orleans.More >>
Multiple search and rescue crews from the Civil Air Patrol and Etowah County Sheriff's Office are trying to find a plane that vanished from radar shortly after taking off around noon Wednesday from Gadsden's North Alabama Regional Airport bound for New Orleans.More >>
We're still expecting a mostly sunny afternoon in spite of a few passing high, thin cirrus clouds moving through the area.More >>
We're still expecting a mostly sunny afternoon in spite of a few passing high, thin cirrus clouds moving through the area.More >>
The Jefferson County Department of Health has confirmed a case of Tuberculosis at Green Acres Middle School.More >>
The Jefferson County Department of Health has confirmed a case of Tuberculosis at Green Acres Middle School.More >>
A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in North Birmingham.More >>
A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in North Birmingham.More >>
Kimberly Police is asking for help in locating a missing teenage girl.More >>
Kimberly Police is asking for help in locating a missing teenage girl.More >>