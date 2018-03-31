Fred: A chilly Saturday morning

High pressure remains anchored over Alabama this morning with forecast highs ranging from 68 in East Alabama to 78 in West Alabama. Another front will approach from the north, becoming nearly stationary through Monday just north of Alabama. Highs may approach 80 prior to the front through Tuesday and rain chances will be confined to North Alabama through the beginning of the work week. The potential for strong to severe storms could increase overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Moisture will surge north from the Gulf, first into the Lower Mississippi Valley ahead of the front with the most unstable air still to the west of our state but there could still be a potential for isolated damaging winds along a line of thunderstorms. At the moment there is only a low risk rating for severe storms but the system is still developing. Following the frontal passage, drier and colder weather will return for the second half of the week beginning Thursday. There could, however, be a stronger storm system developing by Friday and into next weekend as warmer, more moist air returns to the region from The Gulf.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.