Officers impact 7-year-old's family after train accident

Officers Ivy Edmond, Joseph Hassell and Darion Lewis were some of the first officers to respond to the train accident that left 7-year-old Curteria Thomas seriously injured.

That's when they say they saw Curteria and her mom, both in tears and distress.

What they couldn't say with their words. they made up with their actions. The three officers made a simple suggestion that blossomed to something pretty special.

Pretty soon they had two baskets full of toys, clothes and other treats to help lift the 7 year old's spirits. They all hand delivered the baskets.

