Man suffers life-threatening injuries in North Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in North Birmingham.

The incident occurred in the 3700 block of 27th Street North.

No suspect is in custody.

The victim, a black male, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

