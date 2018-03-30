Man dies following shooting in Birmingham

Birmingham police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of 27th Street North at approximately 8:55 Friday night.

On the scene, they found Rodriguez Shuford, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Lt. Peter Williston, a preliminary investigation shows the victim was shot outside the location and then ran into the house where officers found him.

Shuford died shortly after midnight on Sunday.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or Birmingham Police Homicide at 205-254-1764.

