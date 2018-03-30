Man arrested in deadly Birmingham shooting

Birmingham police say that the suspect in a deadly Friday shooting is now in custody.

Deaundre Cain, 32, is in the Jefferson County Jail facing a reckless manslaughter charge.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of 27th Street North at approximately 8:55 Friday night. On the scene, they found Rodriguez Shuford, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Lt. Peter Williston, a preliminary investigation shows the victim was shot outside the location and then ran into the house where officers found him.

Shuford died shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Cain has a $30,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or Birmingham Police Homicide at 205-254-1764.

