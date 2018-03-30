Missing plane wreckage found in northern St. Clair Co.

An official with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office confirms the wreckage of a plane found north of Ashville is from the plane that went missing on Wednesday.

The pilot, who has not yet been identified, was found dead among the wreckage.

Multiple search and rescue crews from the Civil Air Patrol and Etowah County Sheriff's Office were working to find the plane that vanished from radar shortly after taking off around noon Wednesday from Gadsden's North Alabama Regional Airport bound for New Orleans.

The recovery effort is expected to begin Saturday morning.

