Crews searching for missing Etowah Co. plane

Multiple search and rescue crews from the Civil Air Patrol and Etowah County Sheriff's Office are trying to find a plane that vanished from radar shortly after taking off around noon Wednesday from Gadsden's North Alabama Regional Airport bound for New Orleans.

The Civil Air Patrol says its cell phone and radar forensics have come up empty. Search teams are also on the ground going door-to-door to see if anyone heard anything right after the plane took off. With it being Easter weekend, search crews are praying for good news.

