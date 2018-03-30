Crews find missing Etowah Co. plane

Etowah County's Sheriff Office located an aircraft in a remote location around 6 am Thursday morning.

At this time, the FAA and NTSB are on the scene and have begun an investigation into the crash.

Multiple search and rescue crews from the Civil Air Patrol and Etowah County Sheriff's Office were trying to find a plane that vanished from radar shortly after taking off around noon Wednesday from Gadsden's North Alabama Regional Airport bound for New Orleans.

The Civil Air Patrol says its cell phone and radar forensics camw up empty. Search teams were also on the ground going door-to-door to see if anyone heard anything right after the plane took off.

