UA Alumni want speaking event with accused white nationalist canceled

The University of Alabama moved quickly to denounce an event where a man accused of being a white nationalist has been invited to speak on campus next month.

But some alumni want the school to go further and cancel it altogether.

"I think it is very dangerous because people at the University, especially students will believe what he has to say," Angela Reye said Friday morning.

Reyes, a University of Alabama alumna, calls a visit by Jared Taylor, the editor of the online "American Renaissance" website, to speak at the University, a horrible event at a school still haunted by old and new issues of racial inequality.

"Racial segregation based on a theory of unequal intelligence and segregation based on the idea that black people and other non-white people are dangerous and that they're violent or dangerous because they are diseased and these are the types of things Jared Taylor believes."

A group called Students For America First advertised an April 19 event featuring Jared Taylor. They haven't responded to our request to explain why it chose to invite him.

On Thursday, University President Stuart Bell issued a statement that in part asked students not attend the event because of the type of speech Taylor supports.

Reyes wants the University to go further than that.

"I would like to see President Bell and the University of Alabama do the correct thing and cancel this before people decide to action," Reyes added.

