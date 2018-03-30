100 days of non-violence kick off in Tuscaloosa

100 days of nonviolence kicked off Friday on the steps of Tuscaloosa City Hall.

It included someone familiar with losing someone to the violence folks want to stop.

"We were getting ready to go to college. We had all kinds of plans and it was ruined because of gun violence," Angela Merriweather told the crowd assembled in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Merriweather, the mother of murder victim Jalen Merriweather, was one of several speakers who urged people to take the pledge of non-violence for the next 100 days.

"We're tired, we're fed up. We don't want anyone else to endure what Jalen's mother had to endure, which is the loss of a son or a loved one," Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steven Anderson implored the audience.

They gathered outside Tuscaloosa City Hall for the rally in response to crime that has some people fearful on streets, in homes and even in some schools.

"If they're scared in any way, they cannot focus on reading and writing and math," Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent Mike Daria explained.

Elected officials, police, and community leaders stood together in unison with the message that words alone aren't enough to stop the violence.

There needs to be action too.

"I will help join with the 100 days of non-violence if we as a community stand together. I couldn't save my son, but we could save our other family members and others," Merriweather concluded.

Members of the organizations are also forming small groups to go out into the community to help people in the areas of conflict resolution, evangelism, school system support, mentoring and parenting and personal financial literacy.

For more information, you can call Plum Grove Baptist Church at (205) 752-2762.

