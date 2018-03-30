7-year-old girl shows faith after being hit by train

The University of Alabama moved quickly to denounce an event where a man accused of being a white nationalist has been invited to speak on campus next month.More >>
The University of Alabama moved quickly to denounce an event where a man accused of being a white nationalist has been invited to speak on campus next month.More >>
100 days of nonviolence kicked off Friday on the steps of Tuscaloosa City Hall.?More >>
100 days of nonviolence kicked off Friday on the steps of Tuscaloosa City Hall.?More >>
The attorney believes the timing of Arrington's death, just three weeks after the massive school shooting in Parkland, Fla., may have played a role in the reason his client being charged.More >>
The attorney believes the timing of Arrington's death, just three weeks after the massive school shooting in Parkland, Fla., may have played a role in the reason his client being charged.More >>
The picture speaks volumes. Seven-year-old Curteria Thomas is smiling and giving the peace sign just hours after being carried down tracks by a train.More >>
The picture speaks volumes. Seven-year-old Curteria Thomas is smiling and giving the peace sign just hours after being carried down tracks by a train.More >>
As you prepare to travel this weekend, be aware that drowsy drivers are becoming more of a problem on the nation's highway, including in Alabama.More >>
As you prepare to travel this weekend, be aware that drowsy drivers are becoming more of a problem on the nation's highway, including in Alabama.More >>