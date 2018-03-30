7-year-old girl shows faith after being hit by train

The picture speaks volumes. Seven-year-old Curteria Thomas is smiling and giving the peace sign just hours after being carried down tracks by a train.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wdnesday as Curteria was playing in the backyard of her Collegeville home near the tracks.

Her mom, Shequllia Galloway, says she rarely lets her four daughters play outside their home in the Collegeville public housing community. But because it was spring break, she allowed the girls to go out.

Galloway believes Curteria climbed through a hole in a metal fence that runs behind the homes and leads straight to the tracks.

“The train was stopped on the track and she was following four other children crawling under the train and it started back when she went through,” Galloway says.

Galloway was inside cooking dinner when the incident happened.

“As I was taking the food out of the oven, I heard the scream. And I just burst out the door, no shoes, because I heard the train going pretty fast,” Galloway recalls.

“And when I looked up, I saw my oldest daughter had her by the hand and Curteria was being dragged up the track and my daughter was trying to help her from under there.”

That’s when Galloway continued trying to grab Curteria’s hand, as well.

Galloway couldn’t yank her free. But a man, who Galloway only knows as Mr. Mann, was right behind her.

“He shot past me because I was an emotional wreck because I couldn’t get there and I was afraid she was going to get twisted up under there. And he came and just snatched her. Oh my God. He saved her life,” Galloway says.

But it was in the face of terror, not knowing if her daughter would live or die, that's when Curteria spoke words her mother will never forget.

“She said, 'Mommy, stop crying. God’s got me.’ That's all she kept saying...that’s all she kept saying,” Galloway said.

Galloway hopes Curteria’s situation and others prompts action that leads to the trains removal and if not that, then better monitoring of the fence.

She is asking for what she calls “genuine prayers" -- those that don’t look to place blame, but seek the best future for her daughter.

