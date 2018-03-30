State lawmakers approve 2 bills for school security

The Alabama Legislature adjourned this week with little to show for improving school security.

The lawmakers did approve a bill to allow school districts to dip into a technology fund to improve security outside of hiring more school resource officers. The legislature also approved bringing back a task force on school safety.

These two changes come in response to the shooting in Parkland, Fla., that took 17 lives and shook the nation. A local shooting, one which lead to the death of a student at Huffman High School, added to need to improve security. Jefferson County's School Superintendent Craig Pouncey says some will need help.

"With 136 school districts we vary greatly in our ability and capacity to do things over and above what the state provides," Pouncey said.

Pouncey said school systems with a greater tax base can provide better security. The legislature hopes the school safety task force will provide answers.

“We are going to be analyzing the reports coming by from the legislator the plans safety they have in place now." House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said.

A bill to allow some teachers to be trained to use a gun faced stiff opposition in the legislature. McCalla Representative Allen Farley has a bill for the next session that has more support that will allow superintendent to turn to others to provide armed security.

"Look for retired law enforcement or retired military to do whatever the school superintendent and law enforcement executives in that county deems necessary." Farley said.

A similar law is already working in Franklin County. Sen. Cam Ward says the legislature may not be able to provide all the answers.

"I think we need to listen to what individual school district have to say rather than coming up with some blanket legislation proposal." Ward said.

Rep. Farley says any school security plan will have to have better mental health counseling. Ward contends the state should have additional funding to help out poorer school system with some security needs.

