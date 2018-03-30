Gardenhire ejected after review takes away winning run - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Gardenhire ejected after review takes away winning run

DETROIT (AP) - Ron Gardenhire has been ejected from his first game as manager of the Detroit Tigers after a replay review overturned what would have been the winning run in the 10th inning.

Nicholas Castellanos was initially called safe at home on a single by JaCoby Jones, and the Tigers spilled onto the field to celebrate. The play was reviewed, however, with the Detroit players still waiting on the field on the ruling.

After Castellanos was called out to end the inning, Gardenhire argued until he was tossed for the 74th time in his career.

Gardenhire, who previously had a lengthy tenure with the Minnesota Twins through 2014, was hired by Detroit to replace Brad Ausmus after last season.

