Women's Final Four: MSU beats Louisville 73-63 in OT, advances to national title game

For the second straight season, a Bulldog hit a big shot for Mississippi State in the Women's Final Four.

Roshunda Johnson's three in the final seconds forced overtime.

MSU held on to beat Louisville 73-63 Friday night.

Victoria Vivians led the way with 25 points. Teaira McCowan set a record for rebounds in a NCAA Tournament, along with rebounds in a Final Four game. She grabbed 25 rebounds to go along with 21 points.

McCowan also played all 45 minutes.

The Bulldogs will face either UConn or Notre Dame Sunday in the National Championship game.

HOLY MOLY!!!!!!



RO WITH THE 3 AND WE ARE GOING TO OT!!!!!! — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) March 31, 2018

Today’s the day! Mississippi State faces Louisville tonight for a spot in the National Championship.

Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM CST. pic.twitter.com/yZ5c1yFk3d — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) March 30, 2018

NCAA Women's Final Four (Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena)

National Semifinals

Friday 8:00pm: Connecticut (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3)

- TV: ESPN2

National Championship

Sunday 6:00pm: MSU/Louisville winner vs. UConn/ND winner

- TV: ESPN

