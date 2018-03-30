Tuberculosis case confirmed at Green Acres Middle School

The Jefferson County Department of Health has confirmed a case of Tuberculosis at Green Acres Middle School.

The risk of exposure, according to JCDH, is no longer a risk.

Birmingham City Schools notified JCDH of the possible case last week. The school system, in cooperation with JCDH TB staff, has taken immediate action with implementing a crisis response plan.

Department of Public Health guidelines say students and staff who have been identified as potential contacts are being notified. They should be tested via TB skin test. With parental consent, the test will be administered to students free of charge on site at Green Acres on Friday, April 6, 2018.

Free faculty and staff testing will be done at that time, as well. Subsequently, test results will be checked at the school on Monday, April 9, 2018.

“This situation presents no imminent danger to anyone; testing is simply part of our precautionary protocol,” Dr. Edward Khan, Medical Director for Disease Control at Jefferson County Department of Health, said in a press release. “The occurrence of TB is not uncommon; and the Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) has a routine procedure for screening potential contacts in situations like this. Investigations, screenings, treatment if needed, and follow-up, help JCDH keep residents safe from the spread of disease.”

Birmingham City Schools superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring released the following statement:

Ensuring the health and safety of our students and staff is incredibly important. Although teaching and learning is our core business, schools play a critical role in promoting health and well-being, and it is prudent and responsible for us to take an active role in that regard.

