Big plans coming for downtown Homewood

There are big plans for downtown Homewood. Folks who live there had an opportunity today to choose what they want to see developed in the downtown area.

Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham let citizens take very specific surveys over the last few months, even having the chance to select what type of style of building they want downtown.

The top 10 requests have been compiled.

Improving walkability tops the list. Hardwick Gregg, who works at Bob's Bikes, says that is a big need.

"I think there is a huge demand in Homewood because there is a lot of people that like to do outdoor exercise, which is walking running, cycling," he said.

Folks are asking for more sidewalks and greenway trails to do just that. They also want more bike lanes and more signage to make biking safer.

"There could be even more people participating if they felt like it was safe to ride bikes on public streets," Gregg said.

Now, the RPC is working to draw up a more in-depth plan on how to make this wish list a reality. Lindsay Puckett, RPC principal planner for this project, says the next step is to present that plan to the city.

"You know who should take the lead on implementing these actions and then showing available or gr ants for it. Tell them hey these are the most popular ideas right now that y’all should try to implement first," Puckett said.

The heart of Homewood plan will be complete in June.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.