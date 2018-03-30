Big plans coming for downtown Homewood

Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham let citizens take very specific surveys over the last few months, even having the chance to select what type of style of building they want downtown.More >>
Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham let citizens take very specific surveys over the last few months, even having the chance to select what type of style of building they want downtown.More >>
Expect another chilly start on Easter with mostly sunny weather and a nice warm-up into the middle to upper 70s.More >>
Expect another chilly start on Easter with mostly sunny weather and a nice warm-up into the middle to upper 70s.More >>
A former Auburn football player was found dead in Birmingham.More >>
A former Auburn football player was found dead in Birmingham.More >>
Crews in the air and on the ground searching for a pilot who departed from North Alabama Regional Airport in Gadsden Wednesday.More >>
Crews in the air and on the ground searching for a pilot who departed from North Alabama Regional Airport in Gadsden Wednesday.More >>
It remains mostly cloudy and at times we get breaks of sunshine. A cooler night is ahead, one that’s perfect for lightning the fire pit and enjoying the outdoors.More >>
It remains mostly cloudy and at times we get breaks of sunshine. A cooler night is ahead, one that’s perfect for lightning the fire pit and enjoying the outdoors.More >>