Wes: Lots of sunshine for the Easter weekend

Sunshine has made a welcome return this afternoon, with temperatures rising into the 60s. It remains breezy and the winds are expected to settle this evening, becoming light and variable after midnight. Lows tonight will be near 40° in many areas, with 30s possible over northern locations. Our sunny forecast remains on track for the Easter weekend. Tomorrow will be a sunny day, with highs in the 70s. Expect another chilly start on Easter (sunrise time at 6:35 a.m.), with mostly sunny weather and a nice warm-up into the middle to upper 70s. We will have a light south wind both days.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: We will start off the first full week of April with more tranquil weather. You can expect lots of sunshine on Monday, with temperatures continuing to rise. Highs will near 80° Monday afternoon. We will be tracking another system that will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Most of the day will be dry, but I want to give you a First Alert for the possibility of heavier rain and storms Tuesday night. This system will exit early Wednesday, with drier and cooler conditions. However, clouds may linger into Wednesday afternoon. Thursday looks dry but the pattern appears to remain a bit active, with another system bringing a chance of rain and storms for start of next weekend.

If you have beach plans for the Easter weekend, you can expect improvements along the coast, with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s. I will have an updated beach forecast and update on next week’s storm system in my forecast beginning with The FOUR today on WBRC. You can also check our long-range forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

