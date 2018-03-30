Former Auburn football player found dead in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

A former Auburn football player was found dead in Birmingham.

The Jefferson County coroner confirmed Zach Gilbert, 33, took his own life. He was found in his Birmingham apartment.

Gilbert, a Florence native, walked on at Auburn in 2003. He played in all 12 games his senior season.

