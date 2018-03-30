Roasted Red Pepper Soup

Ingredients:
3 red bell peppers,roasted
1 onion,chopped
1 clove of garlic
3 cups vegetable stock
1 Tbsp flour
Salt and fresh ground black pepper
Diced peppers for garnish
Directions:
Bring stock to a boil,add onions and garlic,Reduce down and add roasted peppers.Add salt and pepper.Puree most of mixture and add flour to thicken.
Garnish with diced peppers.
