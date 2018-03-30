Roasted Red Pepper Soup - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Roasted Red Pepper Soup

Roasted Red Pepper Soup (Source: WBRC Video) Roasted Red Pepper Soup (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

3 red bell peppers,roasted
1 onion,chopped
1 clove of garlic
3 cups vegetable stock
1 Tbsp flour
Salt and fresh ground black pepper
Diced peppers for garnish
 
Directions:

Bring stock to a boil,add onions and garlic,Reduce down and add roasted peppers.Add salt and pepper.Puree most of mixture and add flour to thicken.
Garnish with diced peppers.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly