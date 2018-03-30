Roasted Red Pepper Soup

Ingredients:

3 red bell peppers,roasted

1 onion,chopped

1 clove of garlic

3 cups vegetable stock

1 Tbsp flour

Salt and fresh ground black pepper

Diced peppers for garnish



Directions:

Bring stock to a boil,add onions and garlic,Reduce down and add roasted peppers.Add salt and pepper.Puree most of mixture and add flour to thicken.

Garnish with diced peppers.

