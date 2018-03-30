Air and ground crews in Etowah Co. search for pilot who disappeared Wednesday

Crews in the air and on the ground are searching for a pilot who departed from the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport in Gadsden Wednesday.

The pilot was headed to New Orleans, but contact was lost shortly after takeoff.

A missing person report was filed Wednesday evening.

Civil Air Patrol, as tasked by the Air Force Resource Coordination Center, and Etowah County Sheriff Office are coordinating search and rescue resources.

The pilot's name is not being released at this time as a consideration to his family and friends.

Anyone who has any information, please call Civil Air Patrol 1st Lt Cindy Collette 205-305-0429 or the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-546-2825.

