Jill: Waiting on more sunshine, but for now we will take the sunny breaks

It remains mostly cloudy and at times we get breaks of sunshine. Most areas have warmed into the middle and upper 50s, and I think there will be enough sunshine breaks for highs in the lower to middle 60s.



A cooler night is ahead, one that’s perfect for lightning the fire pit and enjoying the outdoors. Clearing skies and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. So yes, you’ll need the heat turned back on again.



Easter weekend looks beautiful and just a little cool in the morning, but otherwise we will have highs in the middle and upper 70s.

Temperatures warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s early next week. Rain chances climb to 40 percent on Tuesday and 70 percnet by Wednesday morning. Drier weather briefly moves in Thursday before more rain is possible by next Friday.



Enjoy the drier and nicer weather going into the weekend!

