Police: Woman charged with assault that left infant in critical condition

An infant is in critical condition and a woman is facing charges stemming from what police are calling a domestic violence incident.

LaKendra Yashekia Williams, 24, is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail and charged with first-degree domestic violence after police say a two-month-old child was assaulted, according to a news release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

The child sustained severe head trauma and is at Children's Hospital, police say.

Williams has a $60,000 bond and could face more charges.

