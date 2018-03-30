Mexican Baked Eggs

Ingredients:
1/2 small onion, diced
1 clove garlic, diced
1 jalapeño pepper, diced
1T olive oil
Sautee for about 3 minutes.
Add 1 can diced tomatoes and simmer for 3 minutes.
Layer in a greased casserole dish or divide into 4 ramikins
1/2 cup cooked rice
1/2 cup black beans
Tomato mix
Make 4 small divits in you tomato mix and add a cracked egg to each.
Top with parmesan cheese and bake for 15-20 minutes at 350 or until eggs are done as you like.
