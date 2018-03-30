Mexican Baked Eggs - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mexican Baked Eggs

Mexican Baked Eggs (Source: WBRC Video) Mexican Baked Eggs (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

1/2 small onion, diced
1 clove garlic, diced
1 jalapeño pepper, diced
1T olive oil

Sautee for about 3 minutes.

Add 1 can diced tomatoes and simmer for 3 minutes.
Layer in a greased casserole dish or divide into 4 ramikins

1/2 cup cooked rice
1/2 cup black beans
Tomato mix
Make 4 small divits in you tomato mix and add a cracked egg to each.
Top with parmesan cheese and bake for 15-20 minutes at 350 or until eggs are done as you like.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly