Mexican Baked Eggs

Ingredients:

1/2 small onion, diced

1 clove garlic, diced

1 jalapeño pepper, diced

1T olive oil

Sautee for about 3 minutes.

Add 1 can diced tomatoes and simmer for 3 minutes.

Layer in a greased casserole dish or divide into 4 ramikins

1/2 cup cooked rice

1/2 cup black beans

Tomato mix

Make 4 small divits in you tomato mix and add a cracked egg to each.

Top with parmesan cheese and bake for 15-20 minutes at 350 or until eggs are done as you like.

