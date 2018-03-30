Jennifer Lopez visits Alex Rodriguez during opening day - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jennifer Lopez visits Alex Rodriguez during opening day

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Alex Rodriguez received a special opening day visit during his first official broadcast with the ESPN Sunday night baseball team.

His girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, dropped by the booth at Dodger Stadium with her son Thursday.

Rodriguez was working with Matt Vasgersian and Jessica Mendoza when Lopez popped in.

Lopez gave Rodriguez a kiss and her son gave him a hug.

Rodriguez later said Lopez is a baseball fan and her father, who grew up a Mets fan, was also there for the Dodgers-Giants opener.

San Francisco beat Los Angeles 1-0.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US plant that destroys chemical weapons beset by troubles

    US plant that destroys chemical weapons beset by troubles

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-03-29 18:31:54 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-03-30 13:56:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File). FILE - This Jan. 21, 2010, file photo, shows 105mm shells containing mustard agent that are stored in a bunker at the Army's Pueblo Chemical Storage facility in Pueblo, Colo. The costly plant in Colorado that destroys U.S...(AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File). FILE - This Jan. 21, 2010, file photo, shows 105mm shells containing mustard agent that are stored in a bunker at the Army's Pueblo Chemical Storage facility in Pueblo, Colo. The costly plant in Colorado that destroys U.S...
    A highly automated, multibillion-dollar plant in Colorado that destroys U.S. chemical weapons is over budget, behind schedule and beset by troubles that could worsen the danger to workers.More >>
    A highly automated, multibillion-dollar plant in Colorado that destroys U.S. chemical weapons is over budget, behind schedule and beset by troubles that could worsen the danger to workers.More >>

  • Fired VA secretary says privatization advocates doomed him

    Fired VA secretary says privatization advocates doomed him

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-03-29 14:41:56 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-03-30 13:56:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). FILE - In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 file photo, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks at a news conference in Washington. On Wednesday, March 28, 2018, President Donald Trump fired Shulkin, and tweeted that White...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). FILE - In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 file photo, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks at a news conference in Washington. On Wednesday, March 28, 2018, President Donald Trump fired Shulkin, and tweeted that White...
    Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is blaming his sudden ouster from the Trump administration on "political forces" that he says are bent on privatizing the agency and putting "companies with profits"...More >>
    Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is blaming his sudden ouster from the Trump administration on "political forces" that he says are bent on privatizing the agency and putting "companies with profits" over the care of veterans.More >>

  • Doctor-assisted suicide close to becoming law in Hawaii

    Doctor-assisted suicide close to becoming law in Hawaii

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:31:31 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-03-30 13:56:09 GMT
    The Hawaii Senate is voting on a measure that would legalize medically assisted suicide.More >>
    The Hawaii Senate is voting on a measure that would legalize medically assisted suicide.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly