Model Olivia Culpo confirms split with NFL's Danny Amendola - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Model Olivia Culpo confirms split with NFL's Danny Amendola

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and NFL player Danny Amendola are no longer a couple.

Culpo told "Access Hollywood" on Wednesday that they've broken up. The 25-year-old says it's so fresh, she doesn't feel comfortable talking about it.

The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram in February 2016.

Amendola now plays for the Miami Dolphins after the 32-year-old won two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Adnan Syed, whose case was on 'Serial,' granted new trial

    Adnan Syed, whose case was on 'Serial,' granted new trial

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:31 PM EDT2018-03-30 03:31:35 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-30 10:52:21 GMT
    (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP). FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016 file photo, Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East in Baltimore prior to a hearing. A Maryland appeals court has upheld a ruling, Thursday, March 29, 2018, granting a new tri...(Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP). FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016 file photo, Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East in Baltimore prior to a hearing. A Maryland appeals court has upheld a ruling, Thursday, March 29, 2018, granting a new tri...
    Adnan Syed has sat behind bars for years serving a life sentence in the 1999 killing of his high school sweetheart.More >>
    Adnan Syed has sat behind bars for years serving a life sentence in the 1999 killing of his high school sweetheart.More >>

  • Kentucky lawmakers pass pension overhaul despite protests

    Kentucky lawmakers pass pension overhaul despite protests

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:06:12 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 6:45 AM EDT2018-03-30 10:45:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Adam Beam). Retired teacher Lydia Coffey chants "Vote them out" as lawmakers in Kentucky debate a bill to make changes to the state's pension system on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Frankfort, Kentucky.(AP Photo/Adam Beam). Retired teacher Lydia Coffey chants "Vote them out" as lawmakers in Kentucky debate a bill to make changes to the state's pension system on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Frankfort, Kentucky.
    Republican lawmakers in Kentucky pass a bill to overhaul one of the nation's worst-funded pension systems.More >>
    Republican lawmakers in Kentucky pass a bill to overhaul one of the nation's worst-funded pension systems.More >>

  • Stephen Reinhardt, liberal circuit court judge, dies at 87

    Stephen Reinhardt, liberal circuit court judge, dies at 87

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:11:36 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 6:45 AM EDT2018-03-30 10:45:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2010, file photo, Circuit Judge Stephen R. Reinhardt listens to arguments during a hearing in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. Judge Reinhardt, a liberal stalwart on the U....(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2010, file photo, Circuit Judge Stephen R. Reinhardt listens to arguments during a hearing in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. Judge Reinhardt, a liberal stalwart on the U....
    Judge Stephen Reinhardt, a liberal stalwart on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, has died.More >>
    Judge Stephen Reinhardt, a liberal stalwart on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, has died.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly