Jill: Much quieter weather today and through Easter weekend

Mostly cloudy to start on this Good Friday! Temperatures initially will generally be in the 50s and some locations in the 40s.More >>
Mostly cloudy to start on this Good Friday! Temperatures initially will generally be in the 50s and some locations in the 40s.More >>
A portion of federal funds may be going into the Etowah County jail inmate food program because it houses illegal immigrants under an Immigration and Customs Enforcement program. And recouping those funds could be illegal.More >>
A portion of federal funds may be going into the Etowah County jail inmate food program because it houses illegal immigrants under an Immigration and Customs Enforcement program. And recouping those funds could be illegal.More >>
The city hasn't officially announced what the future holds for Legion Field just yet, but some have ideas of what could come of the historic stadium.More >>
The city hasn't officially announced what the future holds for Legion Field just yet, but some have ideas of what could come of the historic stadium.More >>
Two Birmingham attorneys were cleared today of obstructing government operations charges in Blount County. One of the attorneys says his rights were violated.More >>
Two Birmingham attorneys were cleared today of obstructing government operations charges in Blount County. One of the attorneys says his rights were violated.More >>
A barn filled with supplies, all the farm's meat, hay and nearly 100 chickens was destroyed.More >>
A barn filled with supplies, all the farm's meat, hay and nearly 100 chickens was destroyed.More >>