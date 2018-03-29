Etowah Co. jail might recoup funds for illegal immigrant inmates

New information about the ongoing controversy involving Etowah County inmate food.

A portion of federal funds may be going into the Etowah County jail inmate food program because it houses illegal immigr ants under an Immigration and Customs Enforcement program. And recouping those funds could be illegal.

WBRC asked the U.S. Attorney's office for comment and specifically about whether they are investigating the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

"While I cannot comment on the existence of any particular investigation, I can assure the public that we take very seriously our responsibility to protect the U.S. Treasury,” U.S. Attorney Jay Town said in a statement.

Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin denies any wrongdoing.

